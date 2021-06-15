Letter to the editor: Each homeless person has story

Charles Brekjern’s opinion (June 7) that Missoula’s homeless problem is only a byproduct of the real problem of drugs, alcohol and mental health, and that providing more shelter simply invites more homeless people to Missoula, magnifies the complexity and difficulty of addressing our very real homeless problem. Proposals and actions taken by city and county officials and agencies too often bring criticism from all sides.

Drugs and alcohol are a factor for many, not all, homeless people. Every homeless person has a story—a lost job, no rent money and eviction; accident, disability, medical bills; teens evicted by family; PTSD in veterans praised at events but shunned when homeless. Every homeless person has inherent worth and a story worth hearing. Many are families.

I am grateful our Mayor John Engen cares about all of Missoula and shows respect and compassion for the homeless and also the critics. Although not every proposal or action has been successful, many are. The county commissioners and city council have joined in courageously trying new solutions.

Can’t we who may see increased taxes on our homes be willing to help those who don’t have homes?