Letter to the editor: Earn freedom by taking responsibility

Never swim in the Berkeley Pit in Butte, Montana. I feel stupid even saying that, but apparently there is a danger that someone just might get the urge. The Environmental Protection Agency declares it to be dangerously toxic. You will have serious health issues and possibly die, as 4,000 geese did after landing in that water.

Government scientists looking out for public health. You heed that advice and wouldn’t consider ignoring it. Do you feel the icy claw of communism wrenching away your liberty? Of course not. This ain’t politics. It’s public health!

Get a COVID vaccination. Wear a mask. You could have serious health issues and possibly die. The Centers for Disease Control advise you do both of those things. Cases are increasing again, as the virus has mutated, infecting the still unvaccinated population. Over 610,000 Americans have died from it so far. No joke. No hoax.

The "former guy" made this a political issue to cover his behind. He was incapable of mounting a response to the emergency. He diminished its seriousness to excuse his inaction.

As you like to say, “Freedom isn’t free.” That means you earn freedom by taking responsibility for the common good.

Jerry O'Malley,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 7 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2