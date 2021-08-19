 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Earth can't support bigger populations
Letter to the editor: Earth can't support bigger populations

I must disagree with the editorial from the New York Daily News ("Census reveals need for more people") that ran in the Aug. 17 Missoulian.

Since the 1970s, ecologists have warned that the growing human population was using so much of the earth’s resources and support systems that a diversity of life could not be supported.

More recently, we learned that human use of fossil fuels, depletion of soil carbon, etc., exceeded earth’s ability to maintain a stable climate. Water shortages, food shortages, failing ecosystems, resource wars, refugees — all tied to humans exceeding what earth can support. The question is not: how many people can earth feed at a bare bones existence if we take all of earth’s resources for ourselves and live on a human ant hill. A more useful question is: how many people can earth support at a modest lifestyle with education, health care, using renewable energy and leaving enough space to support other creatures. Typical estimate: 1 billion to 2 billion. We are approaching 8 billion.

No, we do not need more people. A big thanks to those who chose small families, no children, or adopted children needing homes.

Vicki Watson,

Missoula

