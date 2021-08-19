Letter to the editor: Earth can't support bigger populations

Since the 1970s, ecologists have warned that the growing human population was using so much of the earth’s resources and support systems that a diversity of life could not be supported.

More recently, we learned that human use of fossil fuels, depletion of soil carbon, etc., exceeded earth’s ability to maintain a stable climate. Water shortages, food shortages, failing ecosystems, resource wars, refugees — all tied to humans exceeding what earth can support. The question is not: how many people can earth feed at a bare bones existence if we take all of earth’s resources for ourselves and live on a human ant hill. A more useful question is: how many people can earth support at a modest lifestyle with education, health care, using renewable energy and leaving enough space to support other creatures. Typical estimate: 1 billion to 2 billion. We are approaching 8 billion.