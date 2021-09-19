Letter to the editor: Earth versus humans

Humans are in a struggle with Earth caused by our efforts to continue to exist, as we are currently accustomed too, on this beautiful celestial body. Humans are not a run-of-the-mill average species. Humans use a high degree of intelligence, innovative problem-solving, tools and an insistent striving to make their lives more comfortable and convenient.

Greed and self-centered egos prevail in human species. These traits are attacking Earth's environment. Elevators have load capacities to function properly, as does our planet. Considering our human history of wars, major diseases , genocide, natural disasters, pandemics, mass murders, and lack of birth control knowledge and practices, we now have 8 billion humans on our planet. And that, my friends, is an overload! Think about how much pollution 8 billion humans produce every day.

People who study this stuff say humans could survive for thousands of years if we lessen the major causes of global warming. Some say we have only 100 years if we continue along as we are currently. World leaders, politicians and CEOs need to take immediate significant action.

Humans have put their needs ahead of Earth's needs. Earth is fighting back! Earth wins.

Les Cabot,

Missoula

