Letter to the editor: East Missoula projects neglected

I think that before our Missoula County commissioners look toward any attempts to secure votes for optional spending projects they should remember those of us living in East Missoula who are still waiting for our roads to be repaved, and not just patched. It is hard to condone spending for other projects while the county's commitment to our roads are neglected. The neglect is obvious every time we travel them. We have asked many times since the sewer was brought into East Missoula for the street repairs we were promised. Chuck hole fill-ins do not last to anyone's benefit. The county has infrastructure responsibilities to attend to prior to proposing new projects.