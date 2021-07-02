Letter to the editor: East Missoula roundabouts not a good plan

I am a lifelong resident of Missoula County. I have used Highway 200 through East Missoula to access my residence for over 45 years. Roundabouts are not a good plan for the East Missoula exits off Interstate 90. It would be a waste of tax dollars. What is needed is the railroad underpass needs to be widened to accommodate not only vehicles, but bicycles and pedestrians.

The area has a lot of semi truck traffic. Roundabouts would be detrimental to the truck stop in East Missoula.

Also, all the semi truck traffic in and out of the Deer Creek area has to come through East Missoula; they are not supposed to use the Pattee Canyon Road.

A reply to the lady who implied that the Clinton man should not be able to give an opinion in East Missoula. There are a lot of taxpayers living east of Missoula who use Highway 200 instead of I-90. If they live in Missoula County, they should have an opinion.

Julie Starr,

Milltown

