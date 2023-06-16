This is a response to Mehrdad Kia's essay (June 14) on his opinion of the failures of the Biden Administration in world affairs. It pains me to criticize a fellow historian but his analysis is biased and anti-historical. The Biden Administration has brought respect back to the U.S. He has strengthened our ties with our allies. He has led Europe on the fight against Russian aggression against Ukraine. He is building up our alliance in the Pacific to counter China. Could we say the same for the twice-indicted previous guy who tried to steal state secrets? The guy who believed Putin over his own intelligence agencies? The guy who tried to dismantle NATO? The guy who was laughed at during his UN speech? Putin didn't need to invade Ukraine with that guy. He was going to give it to him. Lastly, that guy saluted Kim Jong Un and had a lover affair with dictators.