Letter to the editor: Education tax credit actually a tax burden

I am very concerned about the potential passing of House Bill 279 by our Legislature.

I am a parent, teacher, and have experience in both the public schools and private schools. My children have been enrolled at times in both public and private schools, and there is no reason why any individual sending their child to a Montana private school should be able to be excused from $200,000 worth of taxes, costing Montanans a projected $25 million over the next four years.

This tax credit does not only take money from our public schools, but it takes money from our general fund. This means that every Montanan’s access to services such as roads, public water systems and other safety measures will be reduced, while the wealthiest among us will not have to contribute.

This will also mean that public schools will be forced to choose between cutting programs and raising local taxes, redistributing the private school bill for the wealthy to all Montanans.