For human freedom and progress to continue, education must have champions. Dr. Sheila M. Stearns was one such magnificent educator.

After having been away from Missoula for many years, I had the good fortune to be introduced to Dr. Stearns by my cousin, Kathryn (Ryffel) Navascues who was Sheila's sorority sister at UM.

Although I never had the opportunity to meet my grandfather, Dr. Charles H. Clapp who was UM president a hundred years ago, I am grateful to have met Dr. Stearns.

Despite having roots in Missoula, I miscalculated the time to drive in from Spokane, yet Sheila waited patiently and graciously greeted me.

Once when we held a family reunion and walked up Mt. Sentinel she met us on the way and took picture of our group — all Dr. Clapp's grandchildren.

Truly education was her calling. Although a talented academician and administrator her personal touch drew people to her, creating goodwill and consensus.

She will be missed and remembered as a leader who is both respected and loved. To her family, friends and all Montanans I would like to extend my deepest sympathy.

Andy Hugos,

Cooperstown, New York