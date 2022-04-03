 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Educators support Arlene Walker-Andrews and Tom Cook

  • 0

We applaud those who have served, or who seek to serve, on local school boards. As longtime educators, we often noticed that schools are strong when boards are comprised of a variety of citizens. Kudos to those who put loyalty to students first, and to the families, staff, faculty, and community. Over 50 years, we have never noticed that a political agenda needs to be involved with wise decisions for good schools. We hope it stays that way.

We don't know all the candidates, but we enthusiastically support two we do know: Arlene Walker-Andrews and Tom Cook. They are running for different boards, but both live in our valley. We know them to be dedicated and fair-minded citizens, so we hope their districts give them strong support.

Sheila and Hal Stearns,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News