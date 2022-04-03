Letter to the editor: Educators support Arlene Walker-Andrews and Tom Cook

We applaud those who have served, or who seek to serve, on local school boards. As longtime educators, we often noticed that schools are strong when boards are comprised of a variety of citizens. Kudos to those who put loyalty to students first, and to the families, staff, faculty, and community. Over 50 years, we have never noticed that a political agenda needs to be involved with wise decisions for good schools. We hope it stays that way.
We don't know all the candidates, but we enthusiastically support two we do know: Arlene Walker-Andrews and Tom Cook. They are running for different boards, but both live in our valley. We know them to be dedicated and fair-minded citizens, so we hope their districts give them strong support.
Sheila and Hal Stearns,
Missoula