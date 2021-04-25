Letter to the editor: Effective response takes hard work

Thanks for the (April 17) story about the All Hazards Incident Management Team and its role in coordinating COVID-19 vaccinations in Missoula. Special thanks to Adrian Beck, Nick Holloway and Ken Parks for their work to make that happen.

Complex, long-lasting emergencies are challenging, particularly when the scientific and social environments are packed with uncertainty and sometimes colored by fear and anger. The work of dedicated people within a mix of public and private organizations does not come together by accident, and not without the sacrifice of some autonomy. So thanks also to the leaders of those organizations for finding ways to work together to benefit us all.

Thanks most of all to those who staff the call center, provide public information, operate the clinics and work in pharmacies, and stick needles in the arms of those of us who often chatter nervously through it all. As I said, these things don't happen by accident. It's also hard work.

Obviously, the list of people who have earned our gratitude extends beyond the vaccination program. Yet while we may not be done with COVID-19, this is a good time to take a deep breath and appreciate some long-awaited good news.