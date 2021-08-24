Letter to the editor: Effects of climate change are here

The latest IPCC report is here, and the outlook is dire. Our backs are up against the wall. Rampant megafires, drought, flooding, lethal heat waves, dead fish, dying coral reefs, mass extinction. The effects of climate change are coming home to roost just as scientists have been warning for many decades. We face a probable future of great peril and disruption, possibly societal collapse.

The IPCC Report says we’re at the tipping point and to avoid increasingly dire events, much worse than we have endured this year, we have to make bold societal change now. It’s intimidating, but there’s no choice. It’s time to push hard on our policy makers. Tell Sen. Jon Tester to support a bold climate agenda in the reconciliation bill. Tell him we need a clean energy grid by 2035. Tell him we need the millions of good jobs it will create. Tell him we can no longer afford to subsidize the fossil fuel corporations whose products are destroying our world. Tell him to take a bold step into the new paradigm. The world has no chance without strong American leadership. We all have to work at this. But our lawmakers must be bold. Call Tester.