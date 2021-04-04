Letter to the editor: Egg industry harms chickens

Ari LeVaux (March 31) misleadingly claims that "The egg... It's also a delicious and beautiful form of animal protein that no animal had to die for." The rest of his article almost supports that claim by his fond treatment of his own chicks and hens, which reflects only a small fraction of egg producers.

In fact, after a hen's more useful laying stage has expired at maybe a year old, the animal is, typically, killed. Not to mention the culling of the roosters (alluded to in LeVaux's experience) or, coincidentally, the deprived lifestyle of most layer chickens.

Let's not whitewash the harm done to chickens to justify your eating eggs. Simply said, animals are killed in the production of eggs for human consumption.

Donna Hyora,

Missoula

