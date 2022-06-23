Letter to the editor: Either we have democracy or we don't

Should those policemen/women who did nothing to stop that killer in Texas be charged with murder? Should the assault rifle manufacturer be charged with murder? Should all lawmakers who've never voted for serious gun restrictions be charged with murder? Should Trump and all of his supporters be charged with attempted coup and treason because of Jan. 6th at the Capitol? Maybe we Americans really ought to finally think and act if we want to have any sort of basic democracy; have any sort of peaceful society. Isn't it sad that many, many kids and various adults of various races and religions have been murdered in the U.S. over many years and yet it seems to take until today for lawmakers to maybe, finally, actually, do something to stop this never-ending 'war' that happens daily across America. How is it that we can send weapons to Ukraine to kill Russians, yet we can't even stop our own daily war which has been going on for far too long? Please vote for very strong gun control and convict all who planned and stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. Either we have a democracy or we don't.