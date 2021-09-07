Letter to the editor: Elder has no experience

After reading David Stalling’s Sept. 1 column “Elder’s bizarre campaign,” I wish to add my comments.

Elder is attempting to convince voters that he is a progressive Democrat and at the same time appealing to Trumpers. If you have received his slick political brochures, you will know what I mean. There’s real money behind these and it’s most probably coming from Republicans. Maybe Ryan Zinke’s rich friends are the source of the money; after all, Elder and Zinke were photographed together at a recent fundraiser.

Many people say Elder has called them “racists,” but could it be that he is the racist? It can go both ways.

Elder is well-trained in aggressive behavior, with two years of Grizzly football and four years in the U.S. Marine Corps. It sounds like he is quick to act on this training.

Elder says that he wants to be Missoula’s chief executive as the mayor but has absolutely no experience in government. It would probably be wiser to finish school; after all, he is presently a student.

I do not want someone with Elder’s temperament, no experience and his troubled history with women in charge of Missoula’s future. Beware before you vote this Sept. 14.