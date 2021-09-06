Letter to the editor: Elder not providing any qualifications

Jacob Elder has a well-done TV ad telling that he rose from bad circumstances, came to Montana, served in the Marines, got a law degree, is engaged, and is running for mayor. Unfortunately, as well as that story is done, it does not give a single qualification for the position, why anyone should vote for him, or what he plans to do if elected. So far, all I’ve heard are criticisms without reasonable, suggested solutions.

It is well known that Elder doesn’t respond to serious questions posed on his Facebook page and apparently deletes them. Is this the way a mayor should handle criticism? Do we want a mayor with anger issues or childish responses to support for another candidate?

The response from Elder to my guest column last month supporting Engen was, “how much did John (Engen) pay you to write it.” The answer is “nothing.” But more importantly – why was the question even asked? Is that an acceptable attitude for Missoula's mayor?

I suggested in my earlier article that the three contenders should serve on Missoula City Council first and learn how things work before running for higher office. That is still my opinion.