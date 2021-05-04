Letter to the editor: Elder wouldn't bring a positive change

Last month, a mayoral candidate boasted a successful fundraising launch. This was accomplished through large, indoor events where he and attendees did not wear masks.

This comes as no surprise, as his donors and supporters include right-wing key players and militia-affiliated Montanans. He's touted his support for religious freedom in the context of LGBTQ discrimination, and his supporters are found frequently commenting, dehumanizing our homeless neighbors.

Perhaps most concerning is Jacob Elder's inability to speak to where he stands. From ignoring questions to allegedly calling his potential constituents obnoxious, Elder's ambition is based on power, not wanting to bring positive change to Missoula.

This municipal election, please consider candidates who are forthcoming and who believe in our community — not simply themselves.

Maggie Bornstein,

Missoula

