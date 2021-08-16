Letter to the editor: Elderly should not be quarantined

A recent letter I sent to the Missoula County health department that bears repeating:

Your current policy of insisting folks living at assisted care living centers be quarantined in their rooms when they have not tested positive for COVID is cruel and unusual punishment. The mental health damage to individuals who are put in solitary confinement for extended periods of time is well documented. These are our elders, the very people who have earned the right to remain free in their latter years. They do not deserve to be treated like criminals.

From speaking with the director of the homes, all of the residents have been vaccinated. If you keep up on CDC guidelines they are finding those who get the virus when vaccinated do not get it to the point of needing hospitalization. Remove these bogus restrictions please, the mental health of those who need daily interaction with others is in your hands.

Michael Johnson,

Missoula

