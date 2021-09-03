Letter to the editor: Elect a mayor with sense of reality

So, mayoral candidate Greg Strandberg thinks the hospitals are not as full of COVID patients as "they are made out to be." Strandberg must think the health department, our hospitals, our distraught nurses and health care teams are all lying about the degree of suffering they witness daily. "We're over the worst of it," Strandberg glibly states. I have to ask what news source you use.
Then mayoral candidate Shawn Knopp gives us the good news that our nursing shortage is about to be solved by the influx of unvaccinated nurses from Washington. That's comforting. Do those nurses know about the drop in pay and the lack of affordable housing?
Please, Missoula, elect a mayor with some sense of reality.
Rosemary Lynch, R.N.,
Missoula