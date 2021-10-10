Letter to the editor: Elect Dori Gilels for City Council

There are many reasons to support Dori Gilels for Missoula City Council, Ward 3: her decades of community involvement, her experience adeptly navigating the complexities of running organizations and businesses, her smarts, her commitment to conserving our environment and addressing climate change.

For me, the last one is key. The only candidate in this council race endorsed by Montana Conservation Voters, Dori will bring her climate and conservation expertise to council in a unique way. She’ll dive in deep, bring people together and “multi-solve,” finding creative solutions to the climate emergency that also help solve other community priorities. For example, Dori has been working hard to understand how to encourage better energy use in the built environment while simultaneously building needed low- and middle-income housing, and how we can equitably strengthen our urban forests and parklands for climate resiliency. If elected, she plans to lead in these arenas.