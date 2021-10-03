 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Elect Dori: She will go the extra mile for you
Each week, my favorite mornings are with Dori Gilels at the Glacier Ice Rink. I covet these mornings as we talk about our community, challenges we face, and how to show up as compassionate advocates.

For close to 30 years, I’ve watched Dori go the extra mile to campaign for clean water, promote women in leadership, and innovate new business models. When facing challenges, she brings inner strength to address and resolve hard things. Her power comes from experience, grit, and clarity, and by nurturing supportive relationships.

In her run for City Council, I’ve watched Dori go the extra mile to knock on hundreds of doors to hear the voices and concerns in our communities. She has the relational power and capacity to continually confront and navigate what challenges our community may face. She goes the extra mile on the ice, in her neighborhood, and will on City Council on behalf of all of us.

Nicky Phear

Missoula

