In a better world, one could go to church, the grocery store, a bank or a school and not die in a hail of bullets. In a better world, a disturbed person would be unable to easily purchase a weapon of war to take out their anger on innocents. In a better world, common sense would dictate that no civilian should own an assault rifle.

We can make this a better world. Get rid of those spineless, do-nothing politicians who think AK-47 rifles, that turn bones to dust and leave large, fatal wounds, should be hanging on a gun rack in every home. Elect legislators who love humanity more than artillery.

The gun lobby says more gun laws only hurt responsible gun owners. How much does it hurt them? Does it hurt as much as having your child gunned down in a mass shooting?

To quote the doctor who tried to save victims of the Louisville bank carnage, "We have to do something. DOING NOTHING IS NOT WORKING!"

Bonnie Farrington,

Darby