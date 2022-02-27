Letter to the editor: Elect qualified commissioners

Pinocci appears to be the headliner in the clown show that is the Montana PSC. Anyone with critical thinking skills and an internet connection can find peer-reviewed, science-based data on CO2 emissions. We should expect our PSC commissioners to do at least the bare minimum when setting policy. In fact, soft drinks contribute .001% of the country’s annual CO2 emissions while coal-fired power plants account for 15-20%. It leads me to wonder why he is beholden to the coal industry in the face of undeniable economic and environmental realities.