Letter to the editor: Elect qualified commissioners

Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci’s ludicrous claim that fast food restaurant soft drink dispensers produce more CO2 than coal-fired power plants demands a response (Missoulian Feb. 12).

Pinocci appears to be the headliner in the clown show that is the Montana PSC. Anyone with critical thinking skills and an internet connection can find peer-reviewed, science-based data on CO2 emissions. We should expect our PSC commissioners to do at least the bare minimum when setting policy. In fact, soft drinks contribute .001% of the country’s annual CO2 emissions while coal-fired power plants account for 15-20%. It leads me to wonder why he is beholden to the coal industry in the face of undeniable economic and environmental realities.

There are better options to coal — wind, solar, hydro and natural gas to name a few. Facts matter when it comes to addressing the looming climate catastrophe. We are getting hotter and drier. Sadly, his coziness with the coal industry is jeopardizing Montana’s citizens, fish, wildlife and agricultural industry. One can only hope that Montana voters will elect more intelligent and qualified commissioners in the future.

Jim Stutzman,

Missoula

