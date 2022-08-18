 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Elect statesmen who base things on truth

  • 0

Over the years the Republican Party has told us they are the conservative party. Is that true today? If we look at the CPAC convention, Aug. 4-6, we saw some of the following speakers: a dictator from a foreign country, Hungary; a variety of speakers promoting and supporting conspiracy theories (fraudulent elections, critical race theory, woke, cancel culture, cultural grievances, etc.) none of which are based on facts at all! Is this conservatism! These expressed words and thoughts are more like far right messages. If the Republican Party is embracing these types of messages, they don’t sound like people who want to govern, they sound like people who want to rule (autocratic or dictatorial). We need to elect fewer Republicans, not more if these are their messages if we wish to keep a democracy! Let’s elect statesmen and women who promote hope, who will be bipartisan at uniting this nation (not dividing us), who will base things on truth and facts (not deceit), who don’t promote being revengeful or hateful or promote fear or anger and don’t encourage violence.

People are also reading…

Linda Edwards,

Polson

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Support 4-H

Letter to the editor: Support 4-H

Congratulations to Missoula's business community! We set a national 4-H record where every single 4-H and FFA member that brought a lamb to th…

Letter to the editor: Gas prices

Letter to the editor: Gas prices

It took less than a month for gas stations to raise the price by one dollar a gallon. Gas is now $3.99 a gallon in the U.S. That’s $.28 higher…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News