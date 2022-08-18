Letter to the editor: Elect statesmen who base things on truth

Over the years the Republican Party has told us they are the conservative party. Is that true today? If we look at the CPAC convention, Aug. 4-6, we saw some of the following speakers: a dictator from a foreign country, Hungary; a variety of speakers promoting and supporting conspiracy theories (fraudulent elections, critical race theory, woke, cancel culture, cultural grievances, etc.) none of which are based on facts at all! Is this conservatism! These expressed words and thoughts are more like far right messages. If the Republican Party is embracing these types of messages, they don’t sound like people who want to govern, they sound like people who want to rule (autocratic or dictatorial). We need to elect fewer Republicans, not more if these are their messages if we wish to keep a democracy! Let’s elect statesmen and women who promote hope, who will be bipartisan at uniting this nation (not dividing us), who will base things on truth and facts (not deceit), who don’t promote being revengeful or hateful or promote fear or anger and don’t encourage violence.