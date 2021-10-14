Letter to the editor: Election audit may be good idea

The Oct. 10, Missoulian lead story about calls for an election audit at first glance looks like more GOP sour grapes about Trump losing to Biden. At second glance, however, an audit may be a good idea.

I welcome a detailed audit of state Rep. Brad Tschida's last legislator race to prove there are or aren't so many fools in our county who voted for him. While we're at it, let's closely audit 2020 Ravalli County votes because I maintain there can't be that many poor misguided souls who voted straight-ticket Republican in such a beautiful place.

So far the only main actual election fraud cases in the U.S. involve a North Carolina congressional election won by a former Republican incumbent elected with bogus ballots and a Colorado election official in a supposed solid Republican county who has allegedly manipulated her county voting system to inflate 2020 GOP vote totals.

Bring on the audit, starting with all the 2020 Tschida and Ravalli County votes.

David Aronofsky,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0