Once again Ravalli County leads the race with Sanders and Lake Counties to be named the most gullible people in Montana. The fraud being sold by "We the People" panels concerning integrity of Montana voting is being accepted with no proof. If our last election and 2020 were rigged, why was every major state office filled by a Republican?

Four meetings were held in Bitterroot churches so please let the state know that you are no longer tax-exempt since you are spewing the filth from the far-right lunatics. If you want to join into the political fray, pay the taxes. You can bet this will create a bill in the next Legislature asking for taxes from those churches involved in this nonsense, so buckle up. Oh, and I am sure Jesus must be so proud of your new message of hate.

What is the purpose of accusing Ravalli County election workers of breaking the law when you can produce no proof? Republicans continue to work on suspending your Medicare and your Social Security and there were quite a few elderly people attending so maybe you should consider the impact of no income next time you vote them into office.

Cheryl Sage,

Florence