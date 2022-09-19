Letter to the editor: Election is about democracy and truth

This year’s national and state elections won’t be about immigration or inflation. It’s about democracy and truth. It is about do we, citizens of the U.S., believe in the rule of law and that it applies to all?

It is about the destruction of the traditional Republican Party and the replacement of true conservatism with extremism; some party’s leaders lie, some endorse threats and violence and white nationalists and Christian extremists are acceptable party members.

It is about honorable, long-term Republicans; Rusty Bower, Judge Luttig, Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney as RINOs and booed, censored or not re-elected. It is the absence of behavioral boundaries, instead lies and cheating are OK. The new party has eliminated traditional norms of behaviors and corruption is acceptable (Mississippi misuse of funds). Being “enraged” replaced rational thinking and real problem solving. It is about working on behalf of “some” and ignoring the common good. It’s about arrogance replacing expertise and knowledge.

It is about what do YOU want to leave your children and grandchildren: a country run on the absence of facts and instead governance with an authoritarian agenda?

Mary Monroe,

Florence