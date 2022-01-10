Letter to the editor: Election judges needed

As one who has worked numerous election cycles, I urge my fellow Missoulians to sign up for training and assignment as election judges for Missoula County.

It takes 700-800 private citizens to ensure our voting continues to be easy, fair and scrupulously honest. Participation in this democratic process is rewarding and inspiring — inspiring to see an 18-year-old take a selfie when exiting the poll booth for the first time, inspiring to see a voter maintain his/her record of casting a ballot in every federal, state, local and school election since the Kennedy administration. Yes, it can be a long day of service, but it's Election Day, not a seven-day-a-week commitment.