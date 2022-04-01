 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Election office did great job

I just wanted to pass on my thanks and congratulations to the Missoula election office for doing such a great job with the 2020 presidential election. I personally had no doubt.

I'm sure my letter will be published the same day as the letter from the Montana Election Integrity Project apologizing for their wrong accusations that the office tossed, burned, buried, etc. approximately one out of every 17 ballots. I think this apology letter will go a long way in mending fences and easing hurt feelings.

Please keep up the good work and I look forward to voting early and... accurately.

Daniel Bennett,

Missoula

