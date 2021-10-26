Letter to the editor: Election officials have integrity

In the current election I am unfamiliar with most of the candidates. So I put forth my best effort to learn about each of them.

In my effort to vote for those I considered best qualified, I made a few marks on the ballot which I later had to erase. So, I went off to the election office to obtain a new ballot.

There were five or six election officials working and so ready to assist me in my circumstance. I found them to be very pleasant and helpful. I was impressed with their professionalism and recognized they are in that office assisting citizens like me day after day.

I am embarrassed when I read statements put out by state Rep. Brad Tschida in which he alleges voting irregularities in our 2020 election and basically rants about his perceived non-professionalism of our election officials in Missoula. That has been his modus operandi since being elected to promote our common good. I am unaware of any legislation introduced by him that benefits our state.

I thank our election officials and commend them for the job they have done and continue to do with integrity for the common good of all.

Father Jim Hogan,

Missoula

