 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Election officials have integrity

  • 0

In the current election I am unfamiliar with most of the candidates. So I put forth my best effort to learn about each of them.

In my effort to vote for those I considered best qualified, I made a few marks on the ballot which I later had to erase. So, I went off to the election office to obtain a new ballot.

There were five or six election officials working and so ready to assist me in my circumstance. I found them to be very pleasant and helpful. I was impressed with their professionalism and recognized they are in that office assisting citizens like me day after day.

I am embarrassed when I read statements put out by state Rep. Brad Tschida in which he alleges voting irregularities in our 2020 election and basically rants about his perceived non-professionalism of our election officials in Missoula. That has been his modus operandi since being elected to promote our common good. I am unaware of any legislation introduced by him that benefits our state.

I thank our election officials and commend them for the job they have done and continue to do with integrity for the common good of all.

Father Jim Hogan,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News