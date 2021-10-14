Letter to the editor: Election tours worth your time

Ballots for Missoula’s general election will be mailed out Oct. 11; the general election is less than a month away. Given the furor and publicity around election integrity/ballot processing at all levels of government, I decided to observe the voting/ballot-counting process here in Missoula firsthand.

The tours I attended were conducted by Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman. Mr. Seaman was thorough, forthright, and professional. He covered, explained, and answered — in understandable, layman’s terms — questions regarding the entire multi-step voting process from the time ballots are received at the Elections Office, through their subsequent sorting, barcode scanning, signature verification, ballot removal from envelopes, boxing and securing in a concrete vault. The final step of the process involved transferring the secured boxes containing the ballots from the vault storage to the elections building for ballot tabulation by machine and/or hand count.