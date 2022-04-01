Letter to the editor: Election was not stolen

In October of 2020, QAnon and other groups took the Stop the Steal movement to its logical conclusion, predicting that the Oct. 3, 2020, presidential election would be stolen.

Donald Trump received 232 Electoral College votes. Joe Biden received 306 Electoral College votes and 7 million more popular votes.

On Oct. 5, 2020, Ginni Thomas, wife of SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Mark Meadows, then Chief of Staff for President Trump, about the “Biden crime family and ballot fraud co-conspirators.”

On Oct. 6, 2020, Senator Daines tweeted that the Democrats stole the election.

On Oct. 9 Ginni Thomas emailed Meadows, to consider what “Rush (Limbaugh), Mark Steyn, (Dan) Bongino, Cleta (Mitchell)” have to say about the election.

If either Ginni, or Clarence Thomas had followed the news, they would’ve known, that by Nov. 27, 2020, over 30 suits seeking legal action related to the election had failed. And by Dec. 14, 50 election suits had been dismissed by courts.

Unfortunately, there was a well funded, multi level propaganda campaign asserting that the election was stolen.

Fortunately, there were plenty of multi level statements that the election was definitely not stolen.

Unfortunately, a lot of people did bear false witness, and planned the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection to advance their own power, and position.

Robert Williams,

Stevensville

