Letter to the editor: Elections are secure

State Sen. Theresa Manzella seems determined to return our elections to the 19th century. Hand-counting ballots at the precincts where they were cast? Nothing says election security and accuracy like requiring 75-year-old volunteer election judges to work through the night tabulating votes.

Montana's county clerks are unanimous in their belief that elections in the state are secure and accurate. Senator Manzella, an avowed insurrectionist who bragged about being in contact with her people inside the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, is delusional.

Steve Corn,

Florence

