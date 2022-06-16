Letter to the editor: Electric car savings

How much will it cost to fully charge an all-electric car, truck, or ‘big rig’ truck?

That’s a great question! I’ve driven 100% electric since 2014. On a long road trip I stop about every two hours to charge (10-15 minutes) and my cost is around four dollars. My daily driving at home is 30 miles per day. My electric bill is $18 more per month. An electric pickup truck will be less efficient, so maybe 50% more cost?

Current 18-wheelers fully loaded get about six miles per gallon. Electric motors are four times more efficient than diesel. A gallon of diesel contains 41 kWh of energy. Put it all together at 11 cents per kWh, $94 to charge for a 500 mile trip.

Consider also that electric vehicles cost less to maintain and repairs are needed less often. About $8,000 less for maintenance alone over 200,000 miles. A 2020 Consumer Reports study compared nine of the most popular EVs on the market with three comparable gas-powered vehicles. The lifetime ownership costs for all nine of the electric cars were “many thousands of dollars lower than all comparable internal-combustion engine vehicles’ costs.” These savings were for 2020 gas prices!

Walter Rowntree,

Kalispell

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0