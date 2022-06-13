Letter to the editor: Electric costs

Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Does anyone know how much it will cost to fully charge an electric car, truck, SUV or 18-wheeler after our transition away from fossil fuels?
Richard Hardy,
Corvallis
Warren Berger (lifelong, stalwart Republican, appointed to the Supreme Court by Richard Nixon) has said, “If I were writing the Bill of Rights…
Seventy-eight minutes. That's how long at least 19 armed law enforcement personnel stood around in the school hallway as the carnage continued…
If you’re such a bad shot you need an assault rifle to kill a deer, you ought to consider becoming a vegetarian. If you want to use an assault…
This past weekend I enjoyed another wonderful symphonic concert led by our new music director, Julia Tai. I am enjoying strong positive feelin…
I am fed up with the gun violence gripping our nation. Mass killings, domestic shootings, random senseless acts of terror. What kind of people…
Women MUST demand equal protection under the law. The government would be empowered by SCOTUS to force all impregnated women to bear numerous …
The United States is well into another election cycle, and it seems that the American public is again fairly plugged into voting by party, rat…
Most of our Republican lawmakers are hypocrites who lack leadership skills, courage and integrity. Oh, and they possess no moral compass either.
It’s time for those of you who are responsible gun owners to help find a solution for the problem of mass shootings in this country. Instead o…
Sen. Theresa Manzella’s fact-free diatribes against Medicaid expansion reveal her ignorance of access to quality health care to the rural and …
