Letter to the editor: Electric vehicles aren't just the future, they are the present

The article “Ukraine’s war ups pressure for US oil” featuring a Montana family business was enlightening. As a small business owner I don’t blame the McDermotts for proceeding with caution. Volatile prices hurt us. The US oil industry potential: ramping up from 11 million barrels a day to 12 million barrels a day seems underwhelming. Instead of pouring money into oil infrastructure, what do you think of unleashing the potential for Montana wind and solar? Just look at the Superbowl commercials. Electric vehicles aren’t just the future, they are the present. Montana could be a major player in the new electric transportation economy. Montana has an opportunity to lead our region. There is money to be made. Let’s invest in job training, build manufacturing plants for components. Let’s make use of the capital becoming available for businesses to build renewable energy infrastructure.

Pete Richardson,

Bigfork

