Letter to the editor: Electric vehicles better for teens

The editorial cartoon in Tuesday’s edition showing the teen driver asking for the keys to the electric car was cute and funny. It inspired me to share one reason why electric vehicles (EVs) are better for teen drivers.

Safety in a crash is No. 1. EVs don’t have a large and heavy engine, so the entire front can be engineered as a crumple zone. It’s hard to walk away from a wreck when there’s a 500-pound block of hot metal on your lap. EVs are also less likely to crash and when they do the crashes are less severe. Two reasons: on average, they are newer and thus their safety features are more up-to-date (lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, etc.); and the heavy battery is low and centered, making them more stable overall and less likely to roll over in particular.