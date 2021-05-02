Letter to the editor: Electric vehicles better for teens

The editorial cartoon in Tuesday’s edition showing the teen driver asking for the keys to the electric car was cute and funny. It inspired me to share one reason why electric vehicles (EVs) are better for teen drivers.
Safety in a crash is No. 1. EVs don’t have a large and heavy engine, so the entire front can be engineered as a crumple zone. It’s hard to walk away from a wreck when there’s a 500-pound block of hot metal on your lap. EVs are also less likely to crash and when they do the crashes are less severe. Two reasons: on average, they are newer and thus their safety features are more up-to-date (lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, etc.); and the heavy battery is low and centered, making them more stable overall and less likely to roll over in particular.
Effective climate solutions will hasten the adoption of EVs and save teen lives. Additional climate change legislation that adds economic incentives, such as a carbon tax and dividend, will decrease pollution overall and further encourage the adoption of EVs. Both will keep our children healthier.
Liz Hoveland,
Bigfork