Letter to the editor: Elephant in the womb

Traditionally the Republican party has stated they are for individual rights, and has supported keeping power in the state government rather than in federal laws.

Apparently these stances have flipped. This is no longer your father’s Republican party. My mother, who would be over 100 if she were still alive, would no longer recognize it as her Republican party. That’s the elephant in the room, or the womb in this case; the obvious situation that’s being ignored that a drastic change has happened to a traditional political party that used to be respected.