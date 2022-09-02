Letter to the editor: Eliminate toxic pesticides

I am writing to invite Missoulians to consider supporting the work of Grow Safe Missoula and eliminate the use of toxic pesticides and herbicides in lawn management.

Glyphosate, the popular weed killer that is most commonly sold under the commercial name of Roundup, was declared a probable carcinogen by the World Health Organization and has been linked numerous lawsuits to Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. Glyphosate is banned or heavily regulated in 30 countries but widely used in Missoula.

The broad-leaf herbicide called 2,4-D is commonly utilized to kill dandelions on playing fields and lawns throughout our town. It is often in the mixtures utilized by commercial companies that our neighbors use to keep their lawns green. 2,4-D is one of the two active components of Agent Orange and works by causing root systems to grow out of control. Unsurprisingly, it has been linked to thyroid issues, birth defects, cancer, and other health problems in humans.

Many communities nationwide have been able to make their parks and lawns weed-free while also utilizing organic processes.

I respectfully urge Missoulians to join this movement to protect the health of our children, pets, wildlife, and neighbors and consider organic weed management practices.

Kathryn Grady,

Missoula