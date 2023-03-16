This quote is from a Missoulian article that was published Jan. 24, 2006: “Loosen your belts: The West Broadway "road diet" is coming to an end. It's not working on any front, Mayor John Engen said Tuesday night, and Missoula needs to try something different.” This was roughly four months after it had been implemented. Seventeen years later we’re still dealing with it. Now consider what happens if the Higgins Avenue Corridor Plan is implemented and it is later decided that it wasn't a good idea to eliminate traffic lanes. There's no going back after tearing up the road to add raised bike lanes. The plan is to incorporate it with the Main Street/Front Street conversion which changes both streets to two-way traffic. This results in the elimination of somewhere around 100 parking spaces when you include those lost to the proposed Caras Park expansion and those to be eliminated on The Hip Strip. When you consider three new hotels downtown did not provide a single parking space for guests and the Federal Building is expected to house somewhere around 400 employees bringing more activity to downtown, does it make sense to eliminate traffic lanes on a main thoroughfare?