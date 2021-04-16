Letter to the editor: Eliminating trailers eliminates housing
Missoula and western Montana have the blues. Our cities resemble resettlement camps more than healthy, sustainable communities.
Senate Bill 379 is a bill that is anti-jobs and anti-economic development. For a legislature supposedly focused on the governor’s rightful con…
Last fall Initiative 190 was one of the most popular things on the ballot, more popular than our new governor. That initiative recommended tha…
Dear Board of Regents of Montana:
I’m exactly the age of the midpoint of the baby boomer generation. This fact is not lost on me. Below is some basic information that should be…
So-called "accidental" discharge of a firearm exposes gross incompetence by novice or veteran professional, especially by a veteran "professional."
Why is the Missoula County airport paying an out-of-state firm to train and staff airline service jobs? The county and city have an affordable…
April Fool! We got ‘em, but no more foolin’ around.
My family arrived in Missoula in October. Day 2 gave us 10 inches of snow. As a southerner, shoveling snow that day was something I had never …
Here we go again. Utility Deregulation 2.0 or Giant Tax Hike? With the proposed Senate Bill 379, NorthWestern Energy and the Montana Legislatu…