Letter to the editor: Eliminating trailers eliminates housing
Letter to the editor: Eliminating trailers eliminates housing

Hey, Missoula City Council, when you eliminate trailer courts in the name of affordable housing projects, you are eliminating affordable housing in the process. How do you sleep at night?

Craig Worden,

Lolo

