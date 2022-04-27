Letter to the editor: Elizabeth Pitman and Darcy Schellinger will stand up for all students

Whitefish is facing some very real threats. Extremists who believe their own view is paramount, who have demonstrated vulgar abusive behavior threatening school board members and posting home addresses encouraging protests are currently on the May 3 ballot. There is one thing our entire community has come together on, that’s our kids and our schools. I experienced that during the “Vote Yes” campaign for our new high school (which now ranks #2 in Montana). I encourage you to drop off your ballots at the school district office between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and on Election Day, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and vote for consistency, open minded, data driven, experienced candidates — Elizabeth Pitman and Darcy Schellinger. Elizabeth and Darcy not only understand the very real social and emotional needs of our students, but that of our teachers who need affordable housing. They are rooted in Whitefish and will stand up for all of our students and make reasonable, thoughtful decisions for a bright future for all. I am grateful for Elizabeth Pitman and Darcy Schellinger to be willing to serve again and I ask you to show them your resounding support with your vote. Let's loudly say no to hate.