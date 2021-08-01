Letter to the editor: Elk - and hunters - deserve better

Promoting hunting and killing mid-term pregnant cow elk on their winter range on public land with the aid of snowmobiles seems beyond comprehension. Imagine the stress on these pregnant elk in belly-deep snow, not being able to escape.

Yet that will soon happen in many hunting districts if our Fish and Game Commission accepts that proposal by newly appointed Fish, Wildlife and Parks Director Hank Worsech. This new paradigm for killing elk in mid-winter on our public land is not only cruelly unethical, but ignores previous commitments that shoulder seasons that allow hunting into the winter months would occur only on private lands, and that monitoring by FWP would assure that at least half of the elk harvest in any hunting district open to shoulder seasons would take occur during the archery and general season. This proposal to start hunting elk in mid-winter is not supported by any such monitoring data.