Letter to the editor: Empathy for all

I read in the Missoulian that the county's unvaccinated die at a rate 18 times higher than vaccinated. Actual rate listed was 18.72 times. Approximately 190 deaths of the 200 deaths were unvaccinated county residents.

If there is on average five grieving people per death, that would be 1,000 people experiencing some form of grief. Of the 1,000 people grieving, there would be approximately 975 grieving for those who were unvaccinated and 25 grieving for those who were vaccinated. I think five grieving people per death is probably quite low.

I believe that we as human beings should feel empathy for all the grievers, whether their loved ones were or were not vaccinated. If you are firm in your conviction to remain unvaccinated, please consider the loved ones you are leaving behind.

Larry Highland

Corvallis

