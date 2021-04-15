Letter to the editor: Employers must pay decent wages

I was truly taken-aback reading the April 13 Missoulian front page article about airport workers in Missoula making such shamefully low wages.

Whether they're skilled or unskilled is not the issue. The real issue is that their company uses that term as an excuse to pay slave wages that keep decent, deserving people below the poverty level. Shame on Unifi.

Come to Hamilton, my friends, where even the grocery store has gotten the hint that people can't accept low wages any longer and now starts their new employees at $13 per hour.

We're short on help around the Bitterroot too, and the employers out here are willing to fork out a little more cabbage to show that they get it. Not the "little guy's" struggle, necessarily, but the connection between the two.

As the age-old saying goes, it takes money to make money.

Darla Rogers,

Corvallis

