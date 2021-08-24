Letter to the editor: Employers need to be transparent

Employers (everywhere, not just in Missoula) would have a much easier time hiring new people if they would be honest and transparent about how much they are paying people. I see far too many job ads that don't say what the rate of pay is. I'm not going to spend my precious time fighting with a website that doesn't work well, to submit an application and go through an interview process, only to find that I'm being offered LESS than I'm making now. Money is the single most important thing for many people in determining whether it is worth applying for a new job. Don't hide that information, or obfuscate it or lie about it. Tell us what you are paying and we'll decide if we want to work for that much.