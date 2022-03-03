Letter to the editor: End Zinke's political ambitions

Ryan Zinke must think that the people of Montana are stupid or have very short memories. Zinke is running for the newly created congressional representative seat for Montana. Despite leaving his previous Trump-era appointed post in disgrace, Zinke has the audacity to try to cover up his many misdeeds and emerge as a new man.

He is a proven crook and mouthpiece for Trump. Shamefully, Zinke previously echoed Trump's admiration for Putin, declaring on the world stage that Putin was a better president for his country than was Obama at the time for ours. Later, Zinke failed to criticize Trump's impeachable attempt to extort the Ukrainian government for personal political gain. Public support of Putin by American officials such as Zinke serves only to encourage all autocratic dictators and to shame America in the eyes of the world.

Montana needs a representative who cares for her people; who is honest; can think independently rather than echo party rhetoric; who will work across the aisle in order to move America forward. Zinke has none of those attributes. It's time to end Zinke's grift-driven political ambitions.

Linda Cox,

Lolo

