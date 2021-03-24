Letter to the editor: Energy act is bipartisan solution

The Friday, March 19, edition reinforced the prevalence of our climate woes, but offered little in the way of solutions.

First, the column "Arntzen off-base on Montana oil, gas" shows how someone in a prominent position such as the superintendent of public instruction can twist a study and create fear about loss of state revenue.

Next, we have the story about climate change worsening the drought encompassing the entire West. Get ready for fire season!

Then we have the sad tale of municipal water in Colstrip. Coal companies destroyed the water supply from deep water wells, and discussions with them to provide an ongoing water supply from the river are going nowhere.