Letter to the editor: Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is most cost-effective, family-friendly plan

A recent article quotes U.S. Sen. John Barrasso of our neighbor-state Wyoming as expressing the concern that a "cost on carbon will hurt American families." I would respond, "Not if you craft the right plan."

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act will return all collected carbon tax to American families to address this very problem.

We need the carbon tax because the amount of climate change we are already dealing with has produced an unprecedented number of natural disasters, costing $95 billion in 2020. And this is barely the beginning.

So here's the thing: unchecked climate change will be impossibly expensive. And also destructive and sad. The most cost-effective and family-friendly solution is a carbon fee and dividend policy. The Energy Innovation Act is the best one.

We need to tell our Montana Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale that we need them to support the Energy Innovation Act, and add some extra support for Montana coal workers and Montana farmers. Because we need meaningful action on carbon emissions that does not hurt American families.