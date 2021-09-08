Letter to the editor: Engen election will benefit most

John Engen is a successful mayor in one of the most challenging positions an individual can undertake: mayor of an immensely popular and rapidly growing community in a state loathe to provide adequate tools to its elected officials to sufficiently address citizens’ needs.

In my years as a county official and department head, Mayor Engen repeatedly proved himself to be an extremely valuable partner in city-county efforts to address issues ranging from economic growth to resource conservation, from open space to homelessness, from water quality to food security. It is unusual for a bureaucrat like myself to be succinct, but let me try: John Engen is the most qualified individual to lead Missoula for the next four years, and his election will benefit the greatest number of people and resources in the city of Missoula and its surrounding region.